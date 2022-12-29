WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Recently, there has been an increase in the number of Medicare phone scams and the Watertown Police Department has issued a public service announcement regarding scam calls.

If you get a call from someone saying you have a new Medicare card and is asking for information about you, do not answer as it is most likely a scam call.

The Watertown Police Department says Medicare scam calls occur when criminals call you pretending to be from Medicare or a legitimate healthcare insurance provider. These calls are now becoming more sophisticated, meaning it is getting harder to detect if it’s real.

Here’s some Medicare scam calls to avoid:

Medicare is issuing new cards Your Medicare coverage is about to be cancelled You can receive early access to special vaccines You have an appointment for free genetic testing You qualify for free medical supplies You’re eligible for a refund You’re preapproved for a cheaper or better plan

A good rule of thumb is if you get a direct call from “Medicare,” it is always a scam. Unless you called Medicare directly and requested help with something, they will not call you.

If you get an unsolicited call from someone claiming to be from Medicare, it is a scam, and you should hang up.