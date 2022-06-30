(WSYR-TV) — Heather Drake Bianchi, has been in the Emergency Medical Services field for 17 years.

“I did most of my paramedic training here in the City of Syracuse,” Drake Bianchi said.

Helping those in need has taken her to many places and situations including movie sets, which also started here in Syracuse.

“We worked with American High, we started with The Binge, then we went to the movie Plan B, which is on Hulu,” Drake Bianchi explained.

At the height of the pandemic, everything stopped.

“One of my mentors from Hulu called and was like, we need you to figure out a way to get us back to work, but you have to do it safely,” Drake Bianchi recalled.

She and her colleagues got to work brainstorming a plan. They created CineMedics, Drake Bianchi is the CEO. They bring the lab to the movie set to do COVID and other lab testing. Mega red is what they call one of their mobile labs and it has to have the perfect temperature.

“I like to keep it right at 70 degrees,” said CineMedics COO Richard Nuzzo.

They created the answer for Hollywood.

“So the actors that can’t wear a mask, they were only around people, by definition of people that tested negative,” Drake Bianchi said, “And so everyone felt very safe.”

They’ve expanded their footprint across the country and world.

They haven’t forgotten about their roots.

“We started a scholarship through OCC, to make paramedic students, people that couldn’t afford to go to school so that they could attend a paramedic program without any cost to them,” Drake Bianchi said.

The future is bright, so cinematics is helping to ensure the next generation can get there.

CineMedics is also working to outfit smaller mobile labs to bridge the gap in disparities and reach people who might have a hard time getting medical care.