Medium-sized mixed breed pup looking for a home: Sunday Petsavers

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As we keep a responsible social distance from our local animal shelters, we are checking back in with B and R Bunkhouse Adoptables in North Syracuse.

Meet this sweet young guy looking for his forever family, Ralphie!

Ralphie is a medium-sized mixed breed who loves attention and affection. He’s always happy to lean into a human friend for some of those good pets. He also loves to run and play!

While ralphie is a sweat-heart, he’s only two-years-old. The shelter says that puppy energy mixed with a need to work on his leash manners means a home with a fenced-in yard would probably work best.

Now, Ralphie’s been having a grand old time making friends with a female pup at the shelter and seems happy to make canine friends in general! He’s also done well with the resident shelter cat, making his caretakers think we would be okay living with a feline friend. That being said, he’d need to meet any pets in a potential home.

Finally, Ralphie’s up to date on his vaccinations and has been neutered. Do you think this loving guy would be a good addition to your forever family? Click here to learn more on his Petfinder Page.