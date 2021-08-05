Meet adoptable animals at the Oswego Humane Society’s ‘Cats and Snacks’ event

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego Humane Society has announced a Cats & Snacks event as a chance for people to socialize with the humane society’s furry residents and donate to a good cause.

The event will be on Saturday, August 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and adoptable cats and kittens will be there to greet and socialize with attendees. The shelter is in need of cat food and litter donations, and the event will help feed the 40 foster cats and other animals the humane society cares for.

Space is limited and the event requires masks. To register and find details, visit the Oswego Humane Society’s website.