Meet Adrian Autry in Apex Entertain’s reopening June 16th

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A popular Destiny USA attraction is set to reopen June 16th

Apex Entertainment will open its doors at 3 p.m. The first 50 guests will receive a special gift and will have a chance to spin the wheel to win prizes, including a $250 gift card. 

SU legend and current associate basketball coach Adrian Autry will greet guests from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. 

Along with bowling, laser tag, arcade, bumper cars and VR, Apex is introducing axe throwing to its activities. 

Hours of operation and promotions can be found on their website.

