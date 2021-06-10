Meet Adrian Autry in Apex Entertain’s reopening June 16th

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A popular Destiny USA attraction is set to reopen June 16th.

Apex Entertainment will open its doors at 3 p.m. The first 50 guests will receive a special gift and will have a chance to spin the wheel to win prizes, including a $250 gift card.

SU legend and current associate basketball coach Adrian Autry will greet guests from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Along with bowling, laser tag, arcade, bumper cars and VR, Apex is introducing axe throwing to its activities.

Hours of operation and promotions can be found on their website.