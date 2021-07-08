Meet Jack, the Oswego Humane Society’s Pet of the Week

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Jack’s love of showing off his belly has landed him the title of The Oswego Humane Society’s Pet of the Week.

Jack is 2 years old, and enjoys both the comfort of being inside as well as spending time outdoors. To adopt him or any of the other animals at the Oswego Humane Society, you can download an application from the shelter’s Adopt A Pet web page.

Other adoptable cats at the shelter include Carson, Casey, Carlton, Ember, Pontoon, and Skiff.

Email the completed application and any questions to the Oswego Humane Society at info@OswegoHumane.org.