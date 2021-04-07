Meet Morgan Scott, the 7-year-old business owner

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Morgan Scott, 7 has made a name for herself with her lemonade. She shared how she prepares it, “I cut the strawberries and then I put them in the bowl and when the lemonade is done, we put it in the lemonade.”

It’s one of the many products her company Berry Very Munch offers. It started when her mom, Marie Scott, encouraged her to pick healthier snacks.

“We started making things in the kitchen together, just like mommy and me time,” Marie Scott said. “And she made some fruit roll-ups one day, just a little bit of this and a little bit of that.”

She asked Morgan, “What did you say?”

Morgan replied laughing, “I want to sell these.”

So they had a pop-up shop for family, friends, and people at their church, and Morgan thought customers might get thirsty. That’s how she started making her lemonade. While it’s fun, Marie Scott makes sure her first grader learns from this experience.

“STEM is important to us. So a lot of times, we’ll break down a gallon. So what does it take to make a gallon? We add math into a lot of the things that we do,” said Marie Scott.

The mom and daughter duo have a great working relationship. Marie enjoys watching Morgan come up with ideas for new products.

“Now we have gummies, because she’s always like, we can make this. We can make this good and healthy and yummy. And we do. Seeing her do it, is inspiring to me,” Marie Scott said.

Morgan Scott wouldn’t share her recipe, but she did reveal one of her secret ingredients, “love,” she said.

There’s nothing sweeter. Morgan hosts pop-up shops and you can purchase her products through her website: https://www.berryverymunch.com/