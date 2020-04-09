Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours | Syracuse-Area Take Out | Ithaca-Area Take Out | City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Meet one of Onondaga County’s public health nurses who informs patients they have COVID-19

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — People living in Onondaga County have become very familiar with their public health commissioner, Dr. Indu Gupta, who often joins the county executive at his televised daily briefings. But Dr. Gupta will be the first to remind us she has a team of people working with her to protect the public’s health.

A team of more than 200 doctors, nurses and ofter staff members are working long hours, seven days a week. Most of them have put their usual projects and focuses on hold to join the fight against coronavirus.

Because Wendy Kurlowicz is a registered nurse, she’s been temporarily moved off directing the Office of Environmental Health, to the team of investigators tracking COVID-19 in Onondaga County.

When Kurlowicz walks into work, she’s one of the first to see the COVID-19 test results just in. Then, it’s her job to call the people who tested positive.

She tells NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan, “The one conversation that I remember is one gentleman that just thanked me. For, I guess it was a soothing voice, just how I talked to him through the investigation: ‘You’ve made me feel better, made me understand my responsibilities.’ I remember that guy. He makes me feel good.”

The nurses inform the patients of their court-enforced mandatory isolation and ask them to trace their paths backwards, including all the people they came into contact with weeks prior. That list leads to phone calls to those people, who likely end up getting the same order to stay home.

Nearly 400 positive cases and hundreds more in quarantine keeps the staff busy around the clock.

The team of nurses stays in touch with each positive case and each person connected to them in mandatory quarantine. Daily phone calls are made to check temperatures and other symptoms until the Health Department medical staff decides if the patient has recovered.

Throughout that process, the health department also delivers the patients some basic supplies like face masks, hand sanitizer, and thermometers for daily temperature checks.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected