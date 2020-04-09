Meet one of Onondaga County’s public health nurses who informs patients they have COVID-19

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — People living in Onondaga County have become very familiar with their public health commissioner, Dr. Indu Gupta, who often joins the county executive at his televised daily briefings. But Dr. Gupta will be the first to remind us she has a team of people working with her to protect the public’s health.

A team of more than 200 doctors, nurses and ofter staff members are working long hours, seven days a week. Most of them have put their usual projects and focuses on hold to join the fight against coronavirus.

Because Wendy Kurlowicz is a registered nurse, she’s been temporarily moved off directing the Office of Environmental Health, to the team of investigators tracking COVID-19 in Onondaga County.

When Kurlowicz walks into work, she’s one of the first to see the COVID-19 test results just in. Then, it’s her job to call the people who tested positive.

She tells NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan, “The one conversation that I remember is one gentleman that just thanked me. For, I guess it was a soothing voice, just how I talked to him through the investigation: ‘You’ve made me feel better, made me understand my responsibilities.’ I remember that guy. He makes me feel good.”

The nurses inform the patients of their court-enforced mandatory isolation and ask them to trace their paths backwards, including all the people they came into contact with weeks prior. That list leads to phone calls to those people, who likely end up getting the same order to stay home.

Nearly 400 positive cases and hundreds more in quarantine keeps the staff busy around the clock.

The team of nurses stays in touch with each positive case and each person connected to them in mandatory quarantine. Daily phone calls are made to check temperatures and other symptoms until the Health Department medical staff decides if the patient has recovered.

Throughout that process, the health department also delivers the patients some basic supplies like face masks, hand sanitizer, and thermometers for daily temperature checks.