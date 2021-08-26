Meet Pompeo, The Oswego Humane Society’s latest adoptable Pet of the Week!

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Meet the newest, sweetest Oswego Humane Society Pet of the Week, Pompeo! This grey tabby is a 4-month-old male who loves people and is ready to go to his forever home. 

The Oswego Humane Society says he is good with other cats, dogs, and kids, and he’s up-to-date on his vaccinations. He will soon be neutered by the shelter as well. 

Pompeo is described as having a “happy to be here, happy to see you” type personality, and anyone interested in adopting him or other animals from the shelter can email completed applications and any questions to info@oswegohumane.org.

To see or download an application, click here.

