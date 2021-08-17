Meet the City of Rome’s first female firefighter

ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Rome made history on Tuesday at a Rome Fire Department Ceremony at City Hall, the first female firefighter in Rome’s history was sworn in. Jaimie Stasio, born and raised in Rome, completed her physical and written tests for the department in the last year.

Tuesday, she was sworn in and is already taking part in orientation. Stasio says she wanted to become a firefighter after she saved a person’s life with CPR five years ago. She then started planning out how to become a firefighter.

She passed the written test but failed her first physical test. So, she hired a personal trainer to help her. She then did better on the second written test and passed her physical test.

“Really what that showed is that if some wanted the job, they could do it,” Stasio said. “It wasn’t easy. It was something you have to train for. Unless you have the right mindset, it is a really dedicated process.”

Stasio will now go through orientation and should be out on calls by November.

The department has 85 people working out of two fire stations. It responds to more 5,000 calls per year.