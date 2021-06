SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — He’s just 4-years-old, weighs 250 pounds and is pushing six feet when standing on his hind legs. Bjorn the Andean bear is the newest member of the Rosamond Gifford Zoo’s family.

Bjorn was born at the Queens Zoo back in 2016. Before coming to Syracuse, he lived at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and the St. Louis Zoo.

Andean bears are also known as “spectacled bears” because they are black with tan markings around their eyes that can resemble eyeglasses.