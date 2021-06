OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Meet Brian, the kitten whose playful nature has landed him the title of Pet of the Week at the Oswego Humane Society.

He loves to chase down his mouse toy, and his curiosity peaks when humans toss strings for him to catch.

To learn how to download an adoption application, visit the Oswego Humane Society’s website, or email them at info@oswegohumane.org.