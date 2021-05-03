Meeting held in Clay on future of Hinerwadel’s Grove

CLAY, N.Y.(WSYR-TV)–Hinerwadel’s Grove in the Town of Clay was in business for more than 100 years before closing in 2018. On Monday night, a public meeting was held by the town board to discuss the future of the 30-acre property.

Specifically, to consider a zone change. Given that the property has been sitting idle for the past couple years, Clay town officials along with neighbors are eager to see what it could become.

“The property has been made available and there are some folks who are interested in any projects,” said Damian Ulatowski.

“I understand that we’re going to hear about tonight to see what kinda wells may become in the future. By no means is it a concrete. This is the first bite at the apple if you will,” Ulatowski said.

There has been no word on when the next public meeting on the proposals will be held.