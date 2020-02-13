Meeting on infrastructure project on Butternut Street planned for Thursday night

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Big changes are set to come to Butternut Street, and Thursday will be your first chance to learn more about it.

Mayor Ben Walsh announced the Butternut Street Dig Once Infrastructure Project, a multi-million dollar project will include “full depth” reconstruction of the road along Butternut Street between Grant Boulevard and Hillside Street. This includes new pavement, sidewalks, water mains, and sewer infrastructure.

If you want to learn more, Thursday night’s meeting takes place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Magnarelli Community Center.

Construction is expected to begin this summer.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9