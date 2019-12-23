Meeting planned to assess damages after large fire destroys Sodus plows.

SODUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A meeting is planned for Monday, December 23 to assess the damages caused by a large fire that destroyed seven plow trucks inside the Sodus Highway Department Building over the weekend.

The fire chief called the building a “total loss.”

It took crews about two hours to put out the fire after it started around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. Thankfully no one was injured, but the town is now working to figure out how to make up for the damaged plows.

Those who live in Sodus are sharing their concerns, worried what might happen if a storm comes before back-up plows do.

“It’s the whole town. It’s the trucks, it’s the force for cleaning the roads and everything,” Sodus Residents, Kim and Dan Roder, said.

Another Sodus Resident, Leo Blauvelt, said, “It’s a shame. They lost all that equipment and everything. Williamson said they will help them out with whatever they need, the county will take care of them too.”

“I hope the surrounding towns pick up and help out,” the Roders said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9