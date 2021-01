SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- In a time of job loss, illness, and stress, a couple of Syracuse women are coming together to do something good and make little girls feel special on their birthday.

The initiative started when a Central New York mom wrote in a Facebook group, asking if anyone had a party dress she could borrow for her four-year-old's birthday. When Kym Servello-Garnder saw the post, she got an idea.