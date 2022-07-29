LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Spending just $2.00 could make you a mega billionarie. Yes, you heard that right! The jackpot has now risen to a whopping $1.28 billion!

As the Mega Millions Jackpot continues to grow, so does the chaos. If you spend just two bucks, you could become the next billionaire! That’s if you get the winning lottery ticket for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing. But keep in mind, the chances are slim. However, that did not stop people from buying a ticket or even 10 tickets. Many people stopping at Kieffer’s in Liverpool Friday afternoon. John Tromans, a regular at Kieffer’s bought four tickets on Friday and has been going there everyday.

“They are getting rich off of me,” says Tromans.

NewsChannel 9 asked Tromans what he would spend the money on if he won.

“Myself haha.. no, I probably would end up donating some of it. Probably through my church and youth organizations, and then keep some for me, haha,” says Tromans.

Friday’s drawing is at 11 p.m., you have until 10:45 p.m. to buy a ticket. Good luck!