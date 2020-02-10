Megadeth, Lamb of God to play show in CNY

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Are you ready to rock? Megadeth and Lamb of God, with special guests Trivium and In Flames, are set to play the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview on June 23.

Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday, February 14 at 10 a.m. and tickets range in price from $25 to $99.50.

