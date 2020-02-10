ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Are you ready to rock? Megadeth and Lamb of God, with special guests Trivium and In Flames, are set to play the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview on June 23.
Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday, February 14 at 10 a.m. and tickets range in price from $25 to $99.50.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Megadeth, Lamb of God to play show in CNY
- Foster the People to play The Vine at del Lago
- Another storm on the way for later this week??
- AG Letitia James sues Trump Administration over Trusted Traveler Programs
- 49-year-old Navy veteran hopes for shot at Tokyo Olympics
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App