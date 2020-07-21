Meier’s Creek Brewery holding job fair

CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One brand new local brewery is hiring and you could be offered a job on the spot.

Meier’s Creek Brewing has started serving its beers take-out style at the former Empire Brewery on Rippleton Road in Cazenovia, but they’re getting ready to open the newly renovated taproom, and are looking to grow the team.

On Wednesday from 12 to 5 p.m., the Meier’s Creek brewing team is hosting open interviews. Bring your resume and wear a mask! The team is looking for bartenders, servers, greeters, line cooks, and dishwashers.