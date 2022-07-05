CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Meier’s Creek Brewing Company invited the public to join them for an Independence Day celebration.

The manager for the taproom, Cody Fedele, said their chef stayed up all night roasting a pig for pulled pork sandwiches. There was also live music and games for families.

Fedele said the past three years have been a rollercoaster, so this year the celebration has more meaning. “I think we are all just super proud to be here after everything that we’ve been through over the last two to three years. What it means to me more is about sense of community and how it equates to family. I lost someone to COVID last year, my grandmother, and that was pretty tough, but you know you make sure you appreciate everyday you’re here a little bit more.”