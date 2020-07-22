Meier’s Creek Brewing Company Job Fair

Meier’s Creek Brewing Company is looking to build out their taproom and kitchen. They’re in search of highly motivated folks with interest in bartending, serving, retail, hosting, line cooking and dish-washing.

The brewing company is hosting a job fair on July 22nd from 12pm to 5pm at the brewery located at 33 Rippleton Road in Cazenovia. To learn more visit MeiersCreekBrewing.com.