Meier’s Creek Brewing Company set to release its first beers; brewer bought former Empire Farmstead Brewery in Cazenovia last October

CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Meier’s Creek Brewing Company is set to start selling some of its new beers this weekend through a drive-up style business at its Cazenovia brewery.

In October the new brewer bought the former Empire Farmstead Brewery in Cazenovia. Empire filed for bankruptcy in August of 2019.

Meier’s Creek will release Golden Boy, a blonde ale; Lucid Frog, a New England style hazy IPA; and Operational Challenges, a fruity sour.

The brewer has been busy since buying the facility last fall and was planning to open in May.

“Then COVID-19 comes, and we kinda switch our gameplan, as everyone did. So it’s been a little interesting trying to open up a brewery during a pandemic,” says Jordan Pollock, Director of Brewing Operations and Sales, Meier’s Creek Brewing Company.

Meier’s Creek Brewing has been working for months on investing and improving the brewery, restaurant, and taproom, which have no affiliation with the former owner.

The new company, formed by the Feldmeier family, also owns Feldmeier Equipment. The company is known around the world for making stainless steel tanks, including for the brewing industry.

Feldmeier tanks have been part of the Cazenovia brewery since it opened in 2016.

Pollock says, “It’s very big so you can’t really start a brand and have that much capacity out there, it’s very difficult to do. So, our philosophy was let’s start smaller. We added a pilot system where we can develop new recipes, and we can kind of push the envelope and experiment a lot and give people a different taste and taste of what Meier’s Creek is going to bring compared to what was out here before.”

He says they’ll use the 5-barrel pilot system to do a lot of test batching and honing of their recipes and developing new ones using different ingredients, especially seasonal ones.

The massive 60-barrel system built by Empire Brewing will be used for contract brewing.

“Other breweries that don’t have the space at their facility now can kind of use our space, and we’ll brew their recipes to spec,” Pollock tells NewsChannel 9.

They’ve also remodeled the taproom restaurant where they’ve removed the second floor which had been home to offices. The hope is to open the taproom in about four to six weeks.

To start you’ll be able to pre-order the first three beers from Meier’s Creek and on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. you can drive-in, pick-up, and go. You can also drive-up, order on-site and go. For more information and to pre-order visit MeiersCreekBrewing.com.

Pollock says they hope to offer outdoor seating next weekend so people can enjoy a beer and their vast property.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Jeff Kulikowsky on Twitter @JeffNC9.