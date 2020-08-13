Meier’s Creek Brewing opens Wednesday, August 19

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A new brewery is opening up in Madison County next week.
Meier’s Creek Brewing will be opening their taproom on Wednesday, August 19.
The brewery will offer a full tap list with some brand new beers, a summer menu and plenty of outdoor seating.
They will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. They will also be open from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
