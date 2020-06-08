Mello Velo bike shop seeing increased demand during the pandemic

SYRACUSE, N.Y (WSYR-TV) — You’d be hard-pressed to find a moment when the gears at Mello Velo

Cafe and Bike Shop aren’t turning but since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic that’s even more true.

“Its been like the craziest season we’ve ever had, ” Co-Owner Sara Morris said.

They’ve been repairing old bikes and prepping new ones in an endless cycle for the past few months and compared to last year Morris said they’re five times as busy.

“A lot of people have been cooped up for two months so they want to get outside and enjoy the weather,” Morris added.

While this is Mello Velo’s usual busy season, in the month of May business was up almost 300 percent.

“This is a safe way to get outside, get some air and get some exercise but also people are at home with their families and they want to get everyone involved and on bikes,” said Morris.

The impact pandemic, however, has been two-fold the shop has been so busy they’re now running out of bikes. Manufacturing delays have also meant new stock has been slow to arrive.

“At the moment we’re kind of worried about first bikes are out of stock and now parts are becoming out of stock. We’re not really sure what to do when we can’t buy any more tires or we can’t get any more helmets or there is only a limited quantity on the market right now,” Morris stated.

So for now, it’s a waiting game, Morris only hopes more bike buying isn’t just a trend.