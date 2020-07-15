Members named for Columbus Circle Action Group in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse announced on Tuesday that the Columbus Circle Action Group has been formed and the names of those who will be taking part.

The 23-member group will be tasked with deciding what course of action should be taken when it comes to the Columbus statue.

The following people will be members of the group:

  • Haji Adan — Syracuse Refugee and Immigrant Self-Empowerment (RISE)
  • Pastor H. Bernard Alex — Victory Temple Fellowship Church
  • Yaya Delgado — Henninger High School graduate (trained in Action Group methodology)
  • Hon. Joe Driscoll — Syracuse Common Councilor
  • Imam Mohammed ElFiki — Islamic Society of Central New York
  • Ocesa Keaton — Great Syracuse H.O.P.E.
  • Greg Loh — Office of the Mayor
  • Betty Lyons — Onondaga Nation member
  • Rex Lyons — Onondaga Nation member
  • Fr. David McCallum, S.J. — Le Moyne College
  • Hon. Rita Paniagua — Syracuse Common Councilor
  • Richard Pietrafesa
  • Nick Pirro — Columbus Monument Association
  • Lisa Sacco — Mohawk Tribal Member
  • Isaura Severino — Office of the Mayor
  • Joe Romano
  • Fr. Josh Tose — Roman Catholic Priest (ret.)
  • Clifford Ryan — OG’s Against Violence
  • Asa Shenandoah — Onondaga Nation member
  • Cindy Squillace — NOON
  • Ralph Torillo, Sr.
  • Gregg Tripoli — Onondaga Historical Association
  • Michael Vavonese

Meetings will start later this month with the goal of completing the process in mid-September.

