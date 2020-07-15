Members named for Columbus Circle Action Group in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse announced on Tuesday that the Columbus Circle Action Group has been formed and the names of those who will be taking part.

The 23-member group will be tasked with deciding what course of action should be taken when it comes to the Columbus statue.

The following people will be members of the group:

Haji Adan — Syracuse Refugee and Immigrant Self-Empowerment (RISE)

Pastor H. Bernard Alex — Victory Temple Fellowship Church

Yaya Delgado — Henninger High School graduate (trained in Action Group methodology)

Hon. Joe Driscoll — Syracuse Common Councilor

Imam Mohammed ElFiki — Islamic Society of Central New York

Ocesa Keaton — Great Syracuse H.O.P.E.

Greg Loh — Office of the Mayor

Betty Lyons — Onondaga Nation member

Rex Lyons — Onondaga Nation member

Fr. David McCallum, S.J. — Le Moyne College

Hon. Rita Paniagua — Syracuse Common Councilor

Richard Pietrafesa

Nick Pirro — Columbus Monument Association

Lisa Sacco — Mohawk Tribal Member

Isaura Severino — Office of the Mayor

Joe Romano

Fr. Josh Tose — Roman Catholic Priest (ret.)

Clifford Ryan — OG’s Against Violence

Asa Shenandoah — Onondaga Nation member

Cindy Squillace — NOON

Ralph Torillo, Sr.

Gregg Tripoli — Onondaga Historical Association

Michael Vavonese

Meetings will start later this month with the goal of completing the process in mid-September.