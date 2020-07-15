Members named for Columbus Circle Action Group in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse announced on Tuesday that the Columbus Circle Action Group has been formed and the names of those who will be taking part.
The 23-member group will be tasked with deciding what course of action should be taken when it comes to the Columbus statue.
The following people will be members of the group:
- Haji Adan — Syracuse Refugee and Immigrant Self-Empowerment (RISE)
- Pastor H. Bernard Alex — Victory Temple Fellowship Church
- Yaya Delgado — Henninger High School graduate (trained in Action Group methodology)
- Hon. Joe Driscoll — Syracuse Common Councilor
- Imam Mohammed ElFiki — Islamic Society of Central New York
- Ocesa Keaton — Great Syracuse H.O.P.E.
- Greg Loh — Office of the Mayor
- Betty Lyons — Onondaga Nation member
- Rex Lyons — Onondaga Nation member
- Fr. David McCallum, S.J. — Le Moyne College
- Hon. Rita Paniagua — Syracuse Common Councilor
- Richard Pietrafesa
- Nick Pirro — Columbus Monument Association
- Lisa Sacco — Mohawk Tribal Member
- Isaura Severino — Office of the Mayor
- Joe Romano
- Fr. Josh Tose — Roman Catholic Priest (ret.)
- Clifford Ryan — OG’s Against Violence
- Asa Shenandoah — Onondaga Nation member
- Cindy Squillace — NOON
- Ralph Torillo, Sr.
- Gregg Tripoli — Onondaga Historical Association
- Michael Vavonese
Meetings will start later this month with the goal of completing the process in mid-September.
