Members of community can lace up for 29th AIDS Walk & Run

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The 29th AIDS Walk & Run kicks off Sunday morning at 10:00 a.m. at Beaver Lake Nature Center in Baldwinsville.

All of the funds help provide prevention education and support services to individuals with chronic diseases including HIV-AIDS, diabetes, substance abuse disorders and serious mental illnesses.

To date, the AIDS Walk/Run has raised more than $3 million, which stays right here in Central New York.

Traditionally, the AIDS Walk/Run involves youth teams, corporate teams and individuals who know or lost a loved one from AIDS.

This year due to COVID-19, the organization is expanding to a month-long community celebration to raise awareness. Different events and fundraising run through June 30.

