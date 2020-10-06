SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three members of the 110 Gang were sentenced in U.S. District Court in Syracuse Friday for violating the federal Racketeering in Corrupt Organizations Act, better known as the “RICO” Act.
29-year-old Daquan Dowdell was sentenced to 10 years. In imposing the sentence, federal Judge Frederick Scullin found that Dowdell was personally involved drug trafficking, gun possession and at least one shooting on behalf of the gang.
28-year-old Terry Linen was sentenced to serve nine years and two months in prison after the court found he was involved in drug trafficking, gun possession and was involved in another shooting for the gang.
And 43-year-old Deshawnte Waller was sentenced to serve six years and eight months in prison after the court found he was involved in drug trafkickng an credit card fraud on behalf of the gang.
Seven other gang members have already been sentenced in an investigation involving the Syracuse Police, FBI and the Gang Violence Task Force.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Syracuse University seeing cluster of COVID-19 cases associated with off-campus party
- News on the Go: Afternoon Edition 10/6/20
- Guthrie breaks ground on new cancer treatment center in Cortland
- North Syracuse offering free academic services to Native American students
- Members of Syracuse street gang sentenced to long stretches in federal prison
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App