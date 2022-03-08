SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In honor of International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month, federal, state, and local officials honored organizers of Women’s March Syracuse and community contributors in an event on Tuesday afternoon.

The event took place at the University United Methodists Church at 1085 E Genesee St. from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The honorees included youth artist Amiah Crisler, Onondaga County Legislator Peggy Chasem, artist and activist Vanessa Johnson, Onondaga County Legislator Mary Kuhn, Black Lives Matter and Black Cuse Pride organizer Rahzie Seals, Rev. Alicia Wood, and organizer Christine Wood. These women have stepped up as Women’s Marches rose up everywhere to act, resist, organize, and lead.

These women received awards from U.S. Senator Charles Schumer, Governor Kathy Hochul, Mayor Ben Walsh, and the Onondaga County Legislature.