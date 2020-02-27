Closings
Memorable moments at the Carrier Dome

  • High school sports championships
  • NFL preseason game, featured Dick Vermeil’s Philadelphia Eagles taking on Bum Phillips’ New Orleans Saints
  • 1984 Empire State Games, featuring a young Mike Tyson winning gold
  • 1981 WBC Welterweight boxing match between Sugar Ray Leonard and Larry Bonds. More than 21,000 were in attendance
  • 2014 AHL ice hockey matchup between the Syracuse Crunch and Utica Comets where more than 30,000 fans packed the Dome
  • 1981 – Santana has the first concert at the Dome, and in November of that year, The Rolling Stones held the first full Dome concert
  • Other memorable musical performers include David Bowie, Frank Sinatra, Wayne Newton, Willie Nelson, Prince, Bruce Springsteen, Pink Floyd, Billy Joel, and Paul McCartney
  • Syracuse University commencement speakers, like former U.S. Secretary of State Alexander Haig, former New York State Governor Mario Cuomo, and then-Vice President Joe Biden, among others
  • In January 1989, the Dome was host to a remembrance ceremony for the students who were killed aboard Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland
  • Other notable events include the Dali Lama speaking at the Dome, the Moscow Circus performing, the largest Martin Luther King celebration on a college campus
  • New York State Field Band Championships, professional wrestling, and even Monster Jam have all held events in the Dome

