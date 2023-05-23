A field of American flags set up for a Memorial Day parade

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The North Country will honor the nationwide celebration of Memorial Day on Monday, May 29.

Several ceremonies have been scheduled throughout the region and are detailed below:

Cape Vincent

A Memorial Day service will begin at the Cape Vincent American Legion Post 832 beginning at 6:45 a.m. This will include a Memorial Service and Rifle Volley at 13 different cemeteries throughout the towns of Lyme and Cape Vincent.

A Memorial Day Parade will begin at 11 a.m.

Sackets Harbor

A Remembrance Ceremony will take place throughout the Village of Sackets Harbor on Monday, May 29.

The event will begin at the Sackets Harbor American Legion Post 1757 at 7:45 a.m. Those assembled will make stops at the following locations:

8:00 am – Sackets Harbor Battlefield

8:15 am – Sackets Harbor Military Cemetery

8:30 am – Lakeview Cemetery

8:45 am – Madison Barracks

9:10 am – Muskellunge Cemetery

9:30 am – Sulphur Springs Cemetery

At approximately 10:30 a.m., the group will parade from Sackets Harbor Central School, along West Main Street, to the Visitor Center lawn for a ceremony by the harbor.

Potsdam

A Memorial Day parade will be held throughout the Village of Potsdam on Monday, May 29.

The parade will start at 9:30 a.m. at Potsdam High School at 29 Leroy Street and end at Ives Park, 3 Riverview Drive. A ceremony will follow the parade at 11 a.m.

Watertown

A Memorial Day ceremony will be held at the Watertown American Legion Post 61. The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. and the group will visit the Glenwood Cemetery immediately following.