Memorial Day pop-up vaccine clinic at Green Lakes State Park

FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– As people headed outside to enjoy the warm weather this Memorial Day weekend, some used it as an opportunity to get vaccinated at one of the New York State pop-up vaccine clinics at select state parks.

Green Lakes State Park in Fayetteville was one of the sites offering the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine to anyone 18 years or older. They served nearly 30 people throughout the weekend and Chief Clinical Officer, Andrea Lazarek-LaQuay, said people were appreciative that the clinic was easy and accessible.

“I think it’s the convenience if they haven’t had the opportunity to date to just pop on over and get it done and go right back to their festivities with their families, it makes it a lot easier,” she said.

The one-dose shot is what enticed Charles and Tabitha Miller to drive nearly 30 minutes to the park to receive the vaccine, despite being apprehensive.

“We could have went anywhere, but I wanted to get the one shot and done, I didn’t want to get two shots,” Charles said.

Tabitha said she is looking forward to being fully vaccinated in two weeks to enjoy fun outdoor activities without having to wear a mask.

A number of other state parks held similar clinics and for those that did participate, they received a free two-day pass to use at any New York State park from now until September.

And with Memorial Day weekend marking the unofficial start to summer, Green Lakes State Park was filled with people swimming, hiking, and enjoying cookouts without a mask for those that were fully vaccinated. That included Dixie Pearson, who said this was the first weekend she and her husband felt safe to go outside around other people without a mask on.

“I love being out in this weather and seeing people out enjoying this weather and I have to say without masks because I’m vaccinated and it feels great,” she said. “It’s a freedom that we haven’t had for over a year.”

And Pearson said she’s looking forward to getting back to more summer activities like enjoying live music and urges anyone who still doesn’t have the vaccine to get one.