SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Veterans, active service members, their families and friends gathered today at veterans memorial cemetery to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

Many prominent members of the community were present including County Executive Ryan McMahon, Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh and Onondaga county Legislator James J. Rowley who talked about the importance of paying respects on memorial day.

“Thinking of the heroes who join us in this group today and those who are here only in spirit a person can’t help but feel awed by the enormity of what we encounter,” he said, “We stand in the midst of patriots.”

Anne-Marie Mancilla, Director of Onondaga County Veterans Service Agency said its important to, “Remember and honor those lost in combat and those lost in peacetime.”

“Especially pay tribute to those who continue to fight long after leaving the battlefield.”

An issue Veteran and CEO of Tony Baird Electronics Tony Baird, spends his days working to make right.

“The difference in benefits you receive in wartime and in peacetime are so much different,” he said “We need to look at that and say are we saying we mean less because we are not in a conflict time and I say the answer is no.”

Most of all, however, Baird said he was honored to be present on a day that means so much to himself and the community.

“It’s quite an honor to be able to honor those who have served, and I just feel really good about being here.”