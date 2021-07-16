Memorial fundraiser for fallen firefighters held at Carrier Dome

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A memorial fundraiser was held on Friday at the Carrier Dome in conjunction with the New York State Association of Fire Chiefs Convention.  

The 9/11 Memorial Stair Climbs is a way to honor and remember the firefighters who lost their lives in the September 11 attacks almost 20 years ago.  

Participants climbed the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center.

All proceeds will benefit the FDNY Counseling Services Unit and National Fallen Firefighters Foundation to support the families of our nation’s fallen firefighters.

