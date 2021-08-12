Memorial garden unveiled for Oswego’s most loved pit bull Kevin

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –In Oswego, there’s now a permanent reminder of the port city’s most beloved dog named Kevin.

Unveiled on Thursday afternoon, Kevin’s memorial garden sits right in front of Oswego City Hall. He had been abandoned with a skin infection and broken tail, but Paws Across Oswego County took Kevin in and gave him a second chance at life.

He loved dressing up, posing for pictures, he was even featured in time magazine. Kevin became an ambassador of joy.

“It’s our hope that this beautiful spot will remind people of a great old pitbull, who loved us all, let’s be like Kevin and spread kindness, forgiveness and love,” said Betty Fadden, President of Paws Across Oswego County.

Even though he had a rocky start to life, Kevin had nothing but love for everyone he met.