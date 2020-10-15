Memorial grows for SU student killed in trolley collision

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A memorial continues to grow for 18-year-old Trevor Pierce who was killed after colliding with a trolley while skateboarding on campus.

Students stopped by the makeshift memorial at the corner of Waverly Avenue and Comstock Avenue on the SU hill to pay their respects. They lit candles and left flowers along with notes of condolences.

“He was always great friends with everybody,” said student Dominic Shiappone. “Very engaging, very enthusiastic and he always brought a smile to everybody’s face. You could’ve been his best friend or just an acquaintance and yet he always seemed to make you smile and made your day a better one.”

Trevor graduated from high school in Jaffrey, New Hampshire where he played cross country and track. His former track and field coach told our affiliate that Trevor was outgoing and kind.

“One of the parents said that he was larger than life and I think as far as teenagers go… he was that, you know, very dedicated teammate who drove you to the next level,” Bill Edson said.

Edson also said that Trevor organized group events with his teammates to help build a sense of togetherness.