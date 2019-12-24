Memorials held for firefighters killed in 2012 West Webster ambush

WEST WEBSTER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A community came together on Tuesday morning to remember two firefighters who were shot and killed seven years ago on Christmas Eve during an ambush in the Rochester suburb of West Webster.

19-year-old Tomasz Kaczowka and 43-year-old Mike Chiapperini died when they were responding to a house fire, and the owner of the home started shooting at them. They were part of a crew responding to the house fire on Lake Road that turned out to be an ambush.

Al Sinkiewicz, a member of the West Webster Fire Department, said, “Chip and Tomasz would want us to learn from what happened that morning and continue the mission … keep going.”

Two other firefighters were injured in the ambush seven years ago, but survived.

Not only did community members and law enforcement gather on Tuesday to honor the fallen firefighters, but memorials were placed throughout West Webster.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9