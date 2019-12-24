WEST WEBSTER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A community came together on Tuesday morning to remember two firefighters who were shot and killed seven years ago on Christmas Eve during an ambush in the Rochester suburb of West Webster.
19-year-old Tomasz Kaczowka and 43-year-old Mike Chiapperini died when they were responding to a house fire, and the owner of the home started shooting at them. They were part of a crew responding to the house fire on Lake Road that turned out to be an ambush.
Al Sinkiewicz, a member of the West Webster Fire Department, said, “Chip and Tomasz would want us to learn from what happened that morning and continue the mission … keep going.”
Two other firefighters were injured in the ambush seven years ago, but survived.
Not only did community members and law enforcement gather on Tuesday to honor the fallen firefighters, but memorials were placed throughout West Webster.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Multiple fire crews battle Fayetteville house fire
- My Favorite Story: Steve Infanti looks back to a CBA football player who’s grateful for his second chance at life
- Memorials held for firefighters killed in 2012 West Webster ambush
- Margaritas Mexican Cantina to start serving alcohol: Your Stories
- Syracuse Fire Department surprises former lieutenant, gets him in the Christmas spirit
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App