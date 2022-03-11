MARIETTA, OH. (OSWEGO ATHLETICS) – Behind another 22-point performance from Devin Green, the No. 17 Oswego State Men’s Basketball team fell to the No. 2 nationally-ranked Marietta Pioneers. Jeremiah Sparks totaled 19 points in the contest, while Ahkee Anderson totaled 12 and Jamal Achille finished with eight.

Anderson set the momentum just 16 seconds into the contest after he received the ball from Sparks, hitting a three-pointer.

After a Marietta field goal, the game went scoreless for nearly two minutes.

The Lakers took the 8-2 lead with five straight points from Sparks at the 15:05 mark of the first half.

The Lakers held the lead until 7:53 remaining in the half.

From 9:10-6:00 of the first half the Pioneers went on an 11-5 run, giving them the five-point lead (28-23).

Marietta led going into the second half 43-36.

Marietta only led for 1:36 of the first half.



The Lakers came out on fire in the second half, going on a 20-4 run in 6:34 of play.

This run included six different scorers, Green (5), Brandan Mulson (4), Christian Simmons (4), Achille (3) and Sparks (2). This gave the Lakers the nine point lead (56-47).

Marietta went on an 11-2 run from 13:11-8:05 remaining in the contest, tying the game at 58.

At 7:40 Devin Green hit a HUGE three-pointer to take back the lead for the Lakers.

With 6:00 remaining, Marietta earned a one and one, converting to give them the three-point lead.

At 5:22 on the clock, Marietta took a technical foul on Jamal Achille. Achille hit both free throws bringing the game within two (65-63).



Marietta went on a 9-0 run from 4:52-3:23 remaining in the contest, Marietta led 74-66 after this run.

After the second of a one-and-one opportunity for Anderson, Sparks got the rebound on the second shot, he was fouled and got both free throws to go, bringing the Lakers deficit to six points.

Green was fouled at 1:29 from beyond three, he hit all three shots to bring the Lakers within five.

Directly after two free throws for Marietta, the Lakers turned the ball over with 40 seconds remaining, the Pioneers took the ten-point lead (85-75).

The Green and Gold weren’t done as Green stomped down the court and hit a three-pointer, bringing the deficit to seven points with 30 seconds remaining.

Sparks hit a desperation three pointer with 16 seconds left, unfortunately the damage had been done as the Pioneers took the 89-81 victory.



The Lakers historic season comes to an end with an overall record of 27-3.