(WSYR-TV)– Mental Health can be a tough topic to tackle, especially for the younger generation. Between kids not understanding the detrimental capacity at which mental health has on someone, these thoughts can lead to kids feeling indifferent and a burden.

Parents are often times unsure of how to notice these changes within their children, ultimately leading to the child feeling isolated and alone.

Although it is no ones fault, it’s helpful to know what parents should keep an eye out for.

As most of us know, high school can be difficult, popularity seems as though it is critical in your success and if you are not in that group, you quickly begin to feel like the outcast.

People inadvertently look over these things as parents, simply because we made it through, so why can’t they?

According to a study done by Science News for Students website, the process in which a teenager begins to develop these negative thoughts is called rumination. The factors in which can lead to rumination unfortunately doesn’t take much when it comes to teenagers.

As teenagers are still undergoing brain development, it is easy for a child to feel as though they can go through these feelings alone, no matter how deprecating these thoughts may be. Although there is not a correlation between rumination and depression, the study is captivating.

According to Science News for Students, research has shown that depression is linked to changes in the brain, these changes lead to specific symptoms. When these changes become prevalent, and are not aided in a timely manner, people can then become accustomed to long-term mental-health issues.

For kids going through these developmental changes, it is hard for them to differentiate between what may actually be important in life rather than social status. With kids not being able to fully interpret the situation, kids think that certain aspects are more drastic, which then activates this rumination process if they do not obtain this goal for themselves.

Understanding the thought process of a teenager can be difficult for parents due to the time that has past since they were that age.

Unfortunately, we forget how difficult it is in school, between trying to keep grades above water, navigating the social groups, all while trying to be liked by everyone.

Although as adults, we know that none of these factors are overly important (besides grades), as mentioned prior, all of this pressure to be ‘perfect’ will lead to feelings of hopelessness and self-hatred due to the fact that it’s nearly impossible.

Typically, parents can see when kids begin to become careless in school, which is a sign of depression or anxiety lurking within their child. However, it could also just be a really hard quarter for them, therefore grades are not always a leading factor, which is when it becomes difficult for parents to interpret the difference.

Teenagers in particular are good at hiding things from their parents, obviously, the same goes for their feelings. It’s easy to be completely unsuspecting of anything, only to go into your room, buried with these dark thoughts, feeling as though they are dragging you down into nothingness.

As a person who has been in this predicament and fortunate enough to get through these hard times, it’s not easy for some people.

Reaching out for help takes everything in you, admitting that you are feeling this way, seems to be as though you are broadcasting your feelings to the world, waiting for someone to judge you.

This strange feeling of humiliation lends to teenagers not speaking up about their feelings. According to Psychology Today, “humiliation is the public failure of one’s status claims. Their private failure amounts not to humiliation but to painful self-realization. Potentially humiliating episodes ought to be kept as private as possible.”

Psychology Today further says, “Victims of humiliation have to find the strength and self-esteem to come to terms with their humiliation, or, if that proves too difficult, abandon the lives that they have made in the hope of starting anew.”

In understanding this psychological factor of humiliation, this can help parents understand the mental aspect behind why teenagers find it difficult to tell people how they are feeling. Unfortunately, sometimes things become too much for kids, leading them to not express their mental health with anyone, causing these negative feelings to accumulate, ultimately leading to them trying to find a way to escape their lives.

With this knowledge, it is dyer to do routine mental health checks with your children and if you do notice a change within their grades, appearance, or friend group, sit down with them and listen. If they do not wish to speak to you about these issues, don’t take it personal. Teenagers feel as though they can’t always admit these feelings to family or friends as they feel as though they will let you down in the process.

Setting up an appointment with a doctor to further analyze whether your child is struggling can be beneficial for you and your child. A doctor can often times spot things that a parent may not be able to.

If you would rather them go to a therapist, it can be highly beneficial as well. Although therapists can be pricey, a child’s life is worth the cost if it means saving them from suicide.

Whatever the case may be, just reach out for help if you think that your child may be having these negative thought, even if they aren’t, it’s better to be safe than sorry.

With the 988 Mental Health Hotline now available, those who are struggling with these thoughts can receive help at a faster rate.

The idea is to help those who think that they can’t be saved.

According to the CDC, the following are facts from a study done within the United States:

More than 50% will be diagnosed with a mental illness or disorder at some point in their lifetime.

1 in 5 Americans will experience a mental illness in a given year.

1 in 5 children, either currently or at some point during their life, have had a seriously debilitating mental illness.

1 in 25 Americans lives with a serious mental illness, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, or major depression.

This data further shows that no matter how irrelevant your feelings may seem, you are not alone.

It’s crucial to reach out if you are having these issues with your mental health, though it may seem humiliating, it is not. For further information on mental health, click here.

The Suicide Hotline is 1-800-273-8255.