CANASTOTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — During the pandemic Peterboro Street in Canastota has been quieter than usual.

Peterboro Street is where you can find the Madison County Mental Health Services.

According to director Teisha Cook, of the Madison County Community Mental Health Services, they’ve seen nearly a doubling of people that need help. Cook adds that they’re routinely seeing 1500 clients and have had to add staff.

With kids in school and businesses and places opening up, the task force in Canastota has been busy making sure clients can get the help they need.

The center is also starting mental health first aid training for the community so everyone knows what to do if someone is in crisis.

Need help?

Call the Madison County Mental Health Crisis Line: 315-366-2327