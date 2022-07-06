CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Tuesday, July 5th, Mercy Flight Central announced the start of the ‘Whole Blood Transfusion Program’ which marks the beginning of all their flights carrying low-titer O+ Whole Blood for critical patients.

“We are excited to be carrying whole blood on all our aircraft at Mercy Flight Central. For a patient with hemorrhagic shock, whole blood is the ideal choice for volume replacement. Being able to give whole blood to a patient in the prehospital setting can make a significant difference in their outcome and we are grateful to have this opportunity for the patients that we serve.” – Program Director Erin Reese

The program is designed to save lives and reduce morbidity in critical patients. New York State Senator Pam Helming has assisted with the passing of public health Senate Bill S4085A, and Assembly Bill A2561. This authorizes the distribution, administration, and storing of blood on air-medical transport services like that of Mercy Flight Central.