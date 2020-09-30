Mercy Works Host Virtual Gala in 2020

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Mercy Works, like most organizations in the midst of the global pandemic, has been forced to rework their efforts to effectively serve the community. They’re going virtual and they need your help.

This year, they’ll hold their annual gala on Friday, October 9th from 8 to 9pm on WCNY Channel 24. The gala is hosted by Comedian Michael Junior and features a talk by Stephen Ritz of the Green Bronx Machine.

To learn more about Mercy Works and the virtual gala online, visit VCSyracuse.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected