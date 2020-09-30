Mercy Works Host Virtual Gala in 2020

Mercy Works, like most organizations in the midst of the global pandemic, has been forced to rework their efforts to effectively serve the community. They’re going virtual and they need your help.

This year, they’ll hold their annual gala on Friday, October 9th from 8 to 9pm on WCNY Channel 24. The gala is hosted by Comedian Michael Junior and features a talk by Stephen Ritz of the Green Bronx Machine.

To learn more about Mercy Works and the virtual gala online, visit VCSyracuse.com.