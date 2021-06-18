Merriman Ave Fire sends one to hospital Friday night, leaves two cats dead, officials say

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Fire Department responded to a house fire at 117 Merriman Avenue on Friday around 6:30 p.m. between Kellogg Street and Congress Avenue.

The first units arrived on the scene in just over two minutes and reported heavy smoke and fire showing from a 2.5 story wood-framed structure, officials said.

They said that several people on the scene indicated that someone was still inside the two-family home. Firefighters immediately began searching for victims and quickly located an adult female. She was removed from the burning building and treated for her injuries. Paramedics from AMR transported her to Upstate University Hospital, officials said. Her condition is not yet known.

The Deputy Fire Chief said one man was able to get himself out of the home. No one else was determinded to be inside.

Two family cats died in the fire.

The fire was called in by someone passing by, officials said. It took about 20 minutes for the fire to be put out and it started on the second floor of the home, they said.