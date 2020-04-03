Messages of Hope: Letters to Seniors

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It may seem old fashion but writing a letter or sending a card can bring a smile to someone’s face.

Oswego Health is encouraging children in the community to send a note, card, drawing, or anything to a senior to brighten their day.

Senior living communities are not allowing visitors which keeps them safe but lonely, so a note from a child can bring hope and love to them.

Children can either mail the cards to the addresses below or email a photo of their card to letters@oswegohealth.org.

Martina and Mario Santiago work hard on cards and letters for senior living communities.

Bishop’s Commons 4 Burkle Street Oswego, NY 13126 The Gardens by Morningstar 132 Ellen Street Oswego, NY 13126 Morningstar Residential Care Center 17 Sunrise Street Oswego, NY 13126

Manor at Seneca Hill 20 Manor Drive Oswego, NY 13126 Pontiac Care and Rehabilitation Center 303 East River Road Oswego, NY 13126 St Francis Commons 12 Burkle Street Oswego, NY 13126