Messages of Hope: Letters to Seniors

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It may seem old fashion but writing a letter or sending a card can bring a smile to someone’s face.
Oswego Health is encouraging children in the community to send a note, card, drawing, or anything to a senior to brighten their day.
Senior living communities are not allowing visitors which keeps them safe but lonely, so a note from a child can bring hope and love to them.
Children can either mail the cards to the addresses below or email a photo of their card to letters@oswegohealth.org.
Bishop’s Commons
4 Burkle Street
Oswego, NY 13126
The Gardens by Morningstar
132 Ellen Street
Oswego, NY 13126
Morningstar Residential Care Center
17 Sunrise Street
Oswego, NY 13126
Manor at Seneca Hill
20 Manor Drive
Oswego, NY 13126
Pontiac Care and Rehabilitation Center
303 East River Road
Oswego, NY 13126
St Francis Commons
12 Burkle Street
Oswego, NY 13126
St Luke Health Services
299 East River Road
Oswego, NY 13126
Springside at Seneca Hill
10 Co. Rt 45A
Oswego, NY 13126
