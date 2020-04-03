Messages of Hope: Letters to Seniors

1  of  2
COVID-19 update from Onondaga County Daily Coronavirus Update
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It may seem old fashion but writing a letter or sending a card can bring a smile to someone’s face.

Oswego Health is encouraging children in the community to send a note, card, drawing, or anything to a senior to brighten their day.

Senior living communities are not allowing visitors which keeps them safe but lonely, so a note from a child can bring hope and love to them.

Children can either mail the cards to the addresses below or email a photo of their card to letters@oswegohealth.org.

Martina and Mario Santiago work hard on cards and letters for senior living communities.

Bishop’s Commons

4 Burkle Street

Oswego, NY 13126

The Gardens by Morningstar

132 Ellen Street

Oswego, NY 13126

Morningstar Residential Care Center

17 Sunrise Street

Oswego, NY 13126

Manor at Seneca Hill

20 Manor Drive

Oswego, NY 13126

Pontiac Care and Rehabilitation Center

303 East River Road

Oswego, NY 13126

St Francis Commons

12 Burkle Street

Oswego, NY 13126

St Luke Health Services

299 East River Road

Oswego, NY 13126

Springside at Seneca Hill

10 Co. Rt 45A

Oswego, NY 13126

