Mexico Academy and Central School District extending online learning until Jan. 4

MEXICO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Mexico Academy and Central School District will be extending its online learning plan for all students through holiday break.
As of Thursday, the plan is to return to in-person learning on Monday, Jan. 4.
While we understand that this may create an inconvenience for students and families, please understand that the district will continue to monitor the data for determining when it will be prudent to open the buildings again for in-person learning.Interim Superintendent Michael Schiedo
Per the district’s online plan, staff members who are not under quarantine will continue to report to their buildings for daily duties.
Read the full letter release from the district below:
