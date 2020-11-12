Mexico Central School District appoints new superintendent

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Mexico Central School District has named a new superintendent.

Before being appointed, Donna Runner served as an assistant superintendent for the Gouverneur Central School District for four years.

She will take over for interim Superintendent Michael Schiedo, who has filled in for the district since July.

Runner’s official start date is scheduled for Dec. 14.

