Mexico Central School District appoints new superintendent

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Mexico Central School District has named a new superintendent.
Before being appointed, Donna Runner served as an assistant superintendent for the Gouverneur Central School District for four years.
She will take over for interim Superintendent Michael Schiedo, who has filled in for the district since July.
Runner’s official start date is scheduled for Dec. 14.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- CBP acquires entire birding preserve for border wall in South Texas
- May declares victory in the 53rd State Senate
- COVID-19 and Alzheimer’s: How to keep everyone safer over the holidays
- Potential COVID-19 exposures include several grocery stores, bowling alley, and other businesses in Oneida Co.
- Still no COVID relief deal as partisan bickering continues in DC
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App