(WSYR-TV) — Students at Mexico Elementary School were making their thumbs a little greener at school this week.

Mexico Elementary School was the latest place to receive a Project Learning Garden and Sustainable Initiative, which is a program that provides multidisciplinary learning content for children. Students at the school helped assemble the garden, and as the plants grow, students will discover the origins of their food, science field investigations, and, of course, expanding their palates.

The Project Learning Garden and Sustainable Initiative is courtesy of Tops, Captain Planet Foundation, and Dole.