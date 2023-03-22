OSWEGO COUNTY (WSYR-TV) — A bus monitor with the Mexico Academy Central School District is critically injured in the hospital after a crash in the town of New Haven.

63-year-old Theresa Steele was on the bus as a monitor when the Mexico Academy Central School Bus crashed into a pick-up truck at the intersection of County Route 1 and County Route 6 on Wednesday, March 22, at 6:39 a.m.

State Police in Pulaski responded to the reported crash which determined the bus driver, 69-year-old Mark T. Vosseler from Fulton, N.Y., was traveling north on County Route 6 when he failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection and crashed into a 2022 Dodge pickup truck operated by a Mexico man traveling westbound on County Route 1.

Vosseller was transported to Upstate University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was ticketed for failure to yield to a stop sign.

The pickup truck driver was also transported to Upstate University Hospital where he was treated and released.

No students were on the bus at the time of the crash.

The investigation is continuing.