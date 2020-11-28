Mexico Schools moving to remote learning until Dec. 11th with several students and staff under quarantine

MEXICO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Mexico Academy and the Mexico Central School District are switching to remote learning until at least December 11, as more than 60 students and staff are currently under a quarantine due to COVID-19.

Mexico Interim Superintendent Michael Schiedo sent a letter to families Saturday announcing the decision.

“In the past week, we have had four staff members and six students test positive for COVID-19,” Schiedo said. “Even though we have not had any known transmission within our buildings, I am concerned about the number of staff and students who are under quarantine and/or infected. Currently, we have 27 staff members and 34 students in quarantine.”

Mexico hopes to continue with their hybrid learning model in all five schools within the district on Monday, December 14. However, Schiedo says that decision will be made based on the school district’s infection rate and other COVID-19 data.

In the meantime, the school district is asking everyone to take preventative measures, like wearing a mask and social distancing, to try and limit the spread of the virus.