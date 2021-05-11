Mexico Schools on lockout as police negotiate with a possibly armed person

MEXICO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Mexico Central Schools are on lockout as police negotiate with a possibly armed person in the area.

Oswego County dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 that a person who appears to be suicidal, is possibly armed near the community park.

Police have located the individual and are negotiating with them.

Dispatchers say there is no immediate danger to the public, but out of precaution, they are asking people to shelter in place.

The Mexico Academy and Central School District says morning universal pre-k students at all three elementary will remain safely in their buildings until the lockout is lifted.