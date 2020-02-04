Michael Viola pleads not guilty to menacing officers

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The man accused of threatening police on Grant Boulevard was arraigned in Onondaga County Court on Tuesday.

Michael Viola pleaded not guilty to menacing two Syracuse police officers.

Viola is being held on $25,000 cash and $100,000 bond.

There is no word on when Viola will be back in court.

